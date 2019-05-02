Five state elections: Parties collected Rs 826 crore, spent only Rs 337 crore

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 02: The total funds collected by 12 political parties during Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram & Telangana Assembly Elections held in 2018 was Rs 826.76 cr and total expenditure incurred was Rs 337.84 cr.

Political parties are required to submit a statement of election expenditure to the Election Commission within 75 days of completion of Assembly Elections. Accordingly, the last date of submission was 25 February, 2019.

This report by the Association for Democratic Reforms analysed the funds received and expenditure incurred by recognised political parties, during the State Assembly elections to Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram & Telangana held in the month of December 2018.

Political parties should give details of donations through electoral bonds to EC: SC

10 Regional parties which have not submitted their election expenditure statements yet to the ECI are: JDU, SHS, RLSP, IUML, JDS, LJP, TRS, RJD, ZNP and NPP.

The National and Regional Political Parties considered in this report are: BJP, INC, BSP, CPM, NCP, CPI, AAP, SP, AIFB, RLD, AIMIM, TDP and MNF.

AIFB had not declared any funds collected at the Central Headquarters and State Units during Madhya Pradesh and Telangana Assembly Elections, 2018.

Funds collected by the parties at the Central Headquarters was Rs 613.57 cr and expenditure was Rs 89.95 cr. Madhya Pradesh State Unit spent Rs 138.16 cr, Telangana State Unit spent Rs 54.56 cr, Rajasthan State Unit spent Rs 34.88 cr, Chhattisgarh State Unit spent Rs 19.06 cr. while Mizoram State Unit spent Rs 1.226 cr.

Political parties declare their expenditure under the heads of Publicity, Travel Expenses, Other/ Miscellaneous expenses and Lumpsum amount paid to their contesting candidates.

Political Parties that contested in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram & Telangana Assembly Elections, 2018, spent the highest, Rs 185.65 cr on Publicity, followed by Rs 147.56 cr on Lumpsum amount paid to candidates, Rs 108.08 cr on Travel expenses and Rs 37.75 cr on Other/Miscellaneous expenses.

Expenditure on Publicity is 38.75% of the overall expenditure declared under various heads.

Expenditure on Other/Miscellaneous is 7.88% of the overall expenditure declared under various heads.

The election expenditure statements of JDU, SHS, RLSP, IUML, JDS, LJP, TRS, RJD, ZNP and NPP are not available in the public domain despite contesting elections, with a total delay of more than two months.

How electoral bonds fund India's political parties

The expenditure statements of BJP for Mizoram Assembly Elections and of AAP for Rajasthan Assembly Elections are not available on the website of ECI despite contesting elections in the respective states.

The expenditure statement of AIFB declared receiving no funds and incurred no expenditure from its Central Headquarters and State Units despite contesting elections in Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

The expenditure statement of MNF and AIMIM declared receiving no funds and incurred no expenditure from their State Units despite contesting elections in Mizoram and Telangana respectively.