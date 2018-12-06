Home News India Five Satta Bazars give a thumps up to the BJP for Rajasthan Assembly elections

New Delhi, Dec 6: Campaign for the Rajasthan Assembly elections is over and the state will vote for the new Assembly on December 7. But before results of elections are declared many guessing game will go on including exit polls but different Satta Bazars that have been very buoyant for the Congress in Rajasthan are now showing thumps down for the party with the close of election campaign.

When even dates were not declared and at the time of the former beginning of the election campaigns, the Congress was way ahead of the BJP as far as Satta Bazars were concerned. Their numbers were hovering in Satta Bazar somewhere around 125 to 150 seats due to anger against chief minister Vasundhara Raje in the state. Now, with the end of election campaign not only Satta Bazar of Rajasthan but also of Kolkata and Rajkot there is advantage BJP.

Falaudi Satta Bazar has come up with its own number by giving 107-109 seats to the BJP and 71-73 for the Congress, then there is a Jaipur Satta Bazar that has given the BJP maximum number and clear majority to the party in state Assembly. It has given the BJP 115-117 seats while the Congress has come down to 65-68. The Shekhawati Satta Bazar has given the BJP just the majority number with 103-105 seats while the Congress has to settle with 54-56 seats.

Satta Bazar of Rajkot is close to Shekhawati and Falaudi Satta Bazar as it has given the BJP 105-107 seats while the Congress has been given 61-63 seats. Jaipur and Kolkata Satta Bazar are close to each other as Kolkata Satta Bazar gives the BJP 112-114 seats while for the Congress, it is 57-59 seats.

Interestingly these Satta Bazars have not stretched too much as they have maximum offered plus three seats. But the most realistic part of this bazar is that making up in this is absolutely ruled out as lots of money is involved and no one would like to loose money by putting it in thhe risky preposition.

The final result will be cleared by the evening of November 11 but if they are anything to go by, there is something to cheer about for the BJP and obviously tension for the Congress.