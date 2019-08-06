  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Five reasons why Article 370 had to go

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 06: A historic decision to scrap, Article 370 was taken by the Union Government.

    The decision has been hailed by a large majority and criticised by a small minority. The government spoke about the benefits of scrapping this article and why it needed to be done a long time back.

    Five reasons why Article 370 had to go

    J&K UT: Now J&K IPS, IAS cadre will have to be scrapped

    Here are five reasons, why Article 370 had to go:

    1. The state will prosper economically and socially.
    2. Social amalgamation will reduce the threat of terrorism.
    3. Kashmir will be one of the top tourist destination after complete development.
    4. It will prove to be good diplomacy to deal with Pakistan over territorial disputes.
    5. It will politically give chance to all parties to rule the state and allow its development.

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir article 370

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue