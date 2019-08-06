For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Five reasons why Article 370 had to go
India
New Delhi, Aug 06: A historic decision to scrap, Article 370 was taken by the Union Government.
The decision has been hailed by a large majority and criticised by a small minority. The government spoke about the benefits of scrapping this article and why it needed to be done a long time back.
J&K UT: Now J&K IPS, IAS cadre will have to be scrapped
Here are five reasons, why Article 370 had to go:
- The state will prosper economically and socially.
- Social amalgamation will reduce the threat of terrorism.
- Kashmir will be one of the top tourist destination after complete development.
- It will prove to be good diplomacy to deal with Pakistan over territorial disputes.
- It will politically give chance to all parties to rule the state and allow its development.