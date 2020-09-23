5 Opposition leaders to meet President today at 5pm amid Parliament boycott over farm bills

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Sep 23: Leaders from the Opposition parties is all set to meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday amid the ongoing row over farm bills. According to reports, only five opposition leaders will be allowed to meet the President at 5 PM.

On Tuesday, the opposition boycotted the Lok Sabha session over Centre's refusal to accept its demand for withdrawal of farm bills passed by Parliament.

Parliament passes FCRA Bill that makes Aadhaar mandatory to register NGOs

Earlier, the Rajya Sabha passed two contentious key farm bills - Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020) through voice vote.

Monsoon Session: Ruckus over farm bills is to cover their own failures from past, says BJP

On Monday, Naidu announced a one-week suspension of Trinamool Congress' (TMC) Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Sanjay Singh, Congress' Rajeev Satav, Ripun Bora and Syed Nasir Hussain, CPI (M)'s KK Ragesh and Elamaram Karim for "unruly behaviour" with the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman on Sunday during the passage of the farm Bills.

Only Sushant took drugs, Rhea claims in latest plea | Oneindia News

Later, Harivansh wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu saying protests in the Upper House on September 20 by the Opposition leaders during the passage of the two bills on Sunday caused him pain, stress and mental tension.