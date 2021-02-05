Five officials held in Rajasthan on charges of bribery

YouTube
    Jaipur, Feb 05: Five people, including a deputy director of the Ayurveda department and a police head constable, were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for taking bribes in four separate cases in Rajasthan on Thursday.

    Dr Roshan Lal Sharma, the deputy director of Ayurveda department posted in Jaisalmer, was trapped while taking a bribe of Rs 4,000 for clearing a bill from a vehicle contractor.

    The complainant's vehicle is attached with the department and to clear the bill, the accused demanded the bribe.

    After verification, an ACB team led by Deputy SP Anil Purohit caught him red-handed, DG (ACB) B L Soni said in Jaipur.

    He said Head Constable Sohan Lal, posted in Jurhara police station of Bharatpur district, was arrested while receiving Rs 7,000 as bribe for taking action in a theft case.

    In Jaipur, a computer operator of Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation Dinesh Kumar was also caught while taking a bribe of Rs 400 for issuing a marriage certificate to the complainant.

    The ACB team in Sriganganagar arrested computer operator Vinod Singh and a Class IV employee Jitendra Kumar, both posted in the Water Resources Department, for taking a bribe of Rs 1,500 from a man for official work.

    Story first published: Friday, February 5, 2021, 8:50 [IST]
    Settings X