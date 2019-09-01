  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Five new Governors appointed; TN BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan gets Telangana

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 01: In a surprise move, the Centre has appointed new governors for five states in the country and one transfer for the posts of Governor in Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana and Rajasthan.

    Kalraj Mishra, the Governor of Himachal Pradesh, was on Sunday transferred and appointed as the Governor of Rajasthan by President Ram Nath Kovind. Mishra will replace Kalyan Singh as the Rajasthan governor.

    Five new Governors appointed; TN BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan gets Telangana

    Tamil Nadu BJP chief Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan was appointed as the Governor of Telangana, while former Uttarakhand BJP chief Bhagat Singh Koshyari was appointed as the Governor of Maharashtra.

    Tamilisai has unsuccessfully contested in two Assembly Elections and two Parliamentary Elections in the past. With her appointment as Telangana Governor, the floor is now thrown open for the next State BJP President.

    Bhagat Singh Koshyari, a former chief minister of Uttarakhand, was appointed as the Maharashtra Governor. He will be the 22nd Governor of Maharashtra and will succeed C. Vidyasagar Rao.

    Arif Mohammed Khan is the new governor of Kerala

    Bandaru Dattatraya, former Secunderabad MP, was appointed the Governor of Himachal Pradesh, while former Cabinet minister Arif Mohammad Khan was appointed the Governor of Kerala.

    The appointments take effect from the dates the new governors take charge of their respective offices.

    More GOVERNORS News

    Read more about:

    governors tamil nadu bjp

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue