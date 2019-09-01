Five new Governors appointed; TN BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan gets Telangana

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Sep 01: In a surprise move, the Centre has appointed new governors for five states in the country and one transfer for the posts of Governor in Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana and Rajasthan.

Kalraj Mishra, the Governor of Himachal Pradesh, was on Sunday transferred and appointed as the Governor of Rajasthan by President Ram Nath Kovind. Mishra will replace Kalyan Singh as the Rajasthan governor.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan was appointed as the Governor of Telangana, while former Uttarakhand BJP chief Bhagat Singh Koshyari was appointed as the Governor of Maharashtra.

Tamilisai has unsuccessfully contested in two Assembly Elections and two Parliamentary Elections in the past. With her appointment as Telangana Governor, the floor is now thrown open for the next State BJP President.

Bhagat Singh Koshyari, a former chief minister of Uttarakhand, was appointed as the Maharashtra Governor. He will be the 22nd Governor of Maharashtra and will succeed C. Vidyasagar Rao.

Arif Mohammed Khan is the new governor of Kerala

Bandaru Dattatraya, former Secunderabad MP, was appointed the Governor of Himachal Pradesh, while former Cabinet minister Arif Mohammad Khan was appointed the Governor of Kerala.

The appointments take effect from the dates the new governors take charge of their respective offices.