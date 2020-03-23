Five myths about coronavirus and its cure busted

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 23: With the coronavirus outbreak, there are several platforms on which misinformation is being spread. Here are five myths about the coronavirus which we have decided to bust.

Wear a mask when you go out:

This is a myth and the health ministry has said on several occasions that there is no need to wear a mask. The mask is not necessary for health people. However if you are infected, you would need to wear a mask. A mask is also needed while treating patients.

Summer will kill coronavirus:

There is no evidence to suggest the same and the coronavirus has been transmitted in both humid and hot areas.

Coronavirus: Take lockdown 'seriously', says PM Modi

Can pets cause coronavirus?

There is no evidence that suggests that pets can be infected with coronavirus. It would be good practise to wash your hands before and after handling a pet.

Does chicken cause coronavirus?

While it is important that you eat cooked and not raw meat, there is no evidence to show that eating chicken will cause coronavirus.

Will a hot water bath prevent coronavirus?

No taking a hot water bath will not prevent coronavirus. While a hot water bath will raise body temperature, it would not prevent coronavirus. Also do note taking a bath with very hot water is also harmful.