Five missing Indians handed over by China reached Arunachal Pradesh

India

New Delhi, Sep 12: The five Indians who went missing from Arunachal Pradesh were handed over by the Chinese and have reached India. The Chinese PLA has handed over the five men today.

The handover took place in the Chinese territory. The five men entered Arunachal Pradesh through Kibithu Border Post.

Union Minister, Kiren Rijiju said in a tweet, all the 5 Indian youths from Arunachal Pradesh who were received at Kibithu by our Army from PLA are fit and fine. However, they will be quarantined for a specified period. I also thank Raksha Mantri @rajnathsingh ji for the concern he had shown.

"The Chinese PLA has confirmed to Indian Army to hand over the youths from Arunachal Pradesh to our side. The handing over is likely to take place anytime tomorrow i.e. 12th September 2020 at a designated location," Union Minister Kiren Rijiju had said in a tweet.

The incident of five missing youths came to light when two members from their group, who had gone for hunting in the jungle together, returned home and informed the families of the five that they had been whisked away by the Chinese troops from Sera-7, an Army patrol zone located about 12 km further north of Nacho.

Nacho is the last administrative circle along the McMahon Line and is around 120 km from the district headquarters Daporijo. Those who were allegedly kidnapped by the Chinese army have been identified as Toch Singkam, Prasat Ringling, Dongtu Ebiya, Tanu Baker and Ngaru Diri.

"As a result of persistent efforts of Indian Army, five missing hunters from Indian side of LAC in Upper Subansiri, who had inadvertently crossed over to other side on 2 September 2020, were traced. Chinese Army on September 8 responded on hotline and confirmed that the missing Indians have been found on their side," a statement from the Army read.