Five Lashkar associates arrested in J&K

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Srinagar, June 25: Five terrorist associates linked to Lashkar-e-Tayiba

have been arrested in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday.

A police official said the five were arrested from Narbal area of the district.

Encounter breaks out in north Kashmir’s Sopore

IIT Bombay moves its classes online for the rest of 2020 amid Covid-19 outbreak | Oneindia News

Incriminating documents, arms and ammunition have been seized from them. A case has been registered and an investigation is on, the official added.

The development comes in the wake of attempts being made by the Lashkar-e-Tayiba to enhance capabilities in the Valley. The security forces have in 2020 gunned down over 100 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and this has dealt a body blow to these outfits.