    Five Lashkar associates arrested in J&K

    Srinagar, June 25: Five terrorist associates linked to Lashkar-e-Tayiba

    have been arrested in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday.

    Five Lashkar associates arrested in J&K
    Representational Image

    A police official said the five were arrested from Narbal area of the district.

      Incriminating documents, arms and ammunition have been seized from them. A case has been registered and an investigation is on, the official added.

      The development comes in the wake of attempts being made by the Lashkar-e-Tayiba to enhance capabilities in the Valley. The security forces have in 2020 gunned down over 100 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and this has dealt a body blow to these outfits.

