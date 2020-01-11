  • search
    6 dead in blast at medical gas manufacturing company in Vadodara

    Vadodara, Jan 11: At least six persons were killed and several injured in a blast at AIMS Oxygen Pvt Ltd, dealing with manufacture and sales of industrial and medical gases, in Gujarat's Vadodara.

    Representational Image
    The explosion took place at around 11 am at Aims Industries Limited in Padra, police told news agency PTI.

      Firefighters have been rushed to the spot and rescue operations are underway. The injured have been taken to the hospital.

