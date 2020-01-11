6 dead in blast at medical gas manufacturing company in Vadodara

India

oi-Deepika S

Vadodara, Jan 11: At least six persons were killed and several injured in a blast at AIMS Oxygen Pvt Ltd, dealing with manufacture and sales of industrial and medical gases, in Gujarat's Vadodara.

The explosion took place at around 11 am at Aims Industries Limited in Padra, police told news agency PTI.

General Naravane: Army ready to bring PoK into India if Parliament orders| OneIndia news

Firefighters have been rushed to the spot and rescue operations are underway. The injured have been taken to the hospital.