YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Five days short of one year after abrogation Article 370, Sajad Lone is released

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 31: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has released People's Conference leader Sajad Lone from house detention on Friday.

    He was detained a year back after the Centre abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Five days short of one year after abrogation Article 370, Sajad Lone is released
    People's Conference leader Sajad Lone

    He was lodged at the MLA hostel and later shifted to his government accommodation at Church Lane.

    "Finally 5 days short of a year I have been officially informed that I am a free man. So much has changed. So have I. Jail was not a new experience. Earlier ones were harsh with usual doses of physical torture. But this was psychologically draining. Much to share hopefully soon," Lone tweeted after being released.

      Sushant Rajput death: Bihar police follow money trail & more news | Oneindia News

      Lone, was a minister in the PDP-BJP government in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. It may be recalled that 13 leaders were released from detention in January this year, while five others had been released in December last year.

      More SAJJAD LONE News

      Read more about:

      sajjad lone article 370 jammu and kashmir

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue