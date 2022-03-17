Five-day Budget session of Tripura Assembly to begin in Agartala from today

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Agartala, Mar 17: The budget session of Tripura state legislative assembly will commence today. According to the official notification, the five-day session will start with the address of the Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya.

Also, followed by the Governor's address, supplementary budgets for the current fiscal will be placed by the finance minister Jishnu Dev Verma. On the same day, finance Minister Dev Verma, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister, will deliver the budget speech and present budget proposals for the financial year 2022-2023.

The Parliamentary Affairs minister Ratan Lal Nath said that the budget session will have five days of actual sittings and will conclude on 24th of this month. He said that apart from discussion on the Governor's address and departmental budgetary demands, several government bills will also be moved during the current session.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 8:34 [IST]