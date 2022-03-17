YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Five-day Budget session of Tripura Assembly to begin in Agartala from today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Agartala, Mar 17: The budget session of Tripura state legislative assembly will commence today. According to the official notification, the five-day session will start with the address of the Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya.

    Five-day Budget session of Tripura Assembly to begin in Agartala from today

    Also, followed by the Governor's address, supplementary budgets for the current fiscal will be placed by the finance minister Jishnu Dev Verma. On the same day, finance Minister Dev Verma, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister, will deliver the budget speech and present budget proposals for the financial year 2022-2023.

    The Parliamentary Affairs minister Ratan Lal Nath said that the budget session will have five days of actual sittings and will conclude on 24th of this month. He said that apart from discussion on the Governor's address and departmental budgetary demands, several government bills will also be moved during the current session.

    More TRIPURA News  

    Read more about:

    tripura

    Story first published: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 8:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 17, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X