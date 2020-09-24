Fit India Dialogue 2020: PM Modi interacts with fitness enthusiasts

YouTube
    New Delhi, Sep 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted with fitness experts and influencers from across the country to mark the one-year anniversary of Fit India Movement.

    PM Modi launched the 'Fit India Age Appropriate Fitness Protocols' during the online Fit India Dialogue.

    Fit India Movement: PM Modi to interact with Kohli, Milind Soman among others

    "You are a big inspiration for women, especially for women in Kashmir. By following you, girls all over the country will be empowered," PM Modi tells professional footballer Afshan Ashiq.

    The online interaction saw participants sharing tips and anecdotes from their fitness journey and the prime minister expressing his thoughts on the virtues of a healthy life.

      Cricketer Virat Kohli, model, actor and runner Milind Soman, and nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar were among the fitness influencers who will participated in the event.

