  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    First trial flight of Gaganyaan may face some delay due to lockdown: ISRO

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Jun 11: India's first unmanned mission slated this year as part of its ambitious human space flight venture "Gaganyaan" may face some delay with preparations adversely impacted due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown, according to ISRO officials.

    First trial flight of Gaganyaan may face some delay due to lockdown: ISRO

    Bengaluru-headquartered ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) had earlier said it has planned two trial flights without crew ahead of Gaganyaan -- the first one around December 2020 and the second around July 2021. "...there are some disturbances because of COVID, but still nothing is confirmed (about delay). We need to see, still we have got some six months time. We are trying to see if we can reach there," a senior ISRO official told P T I.

    Private sector will be allowed to use ISRO facilities to improve their capacities: Dr Jitendra Singh

      Jalgaon Hospital: Mother dies waiting for ICU bed, grandmother's body rots in toilet| Oneindia news

      He added: "There may be slight up and down (in the schedule), but that will be known only when we do the complete evaluation...it is premature to say anything, because the team that is working (on the project) has not indicated (about delay)."

      ISRO plans to carry humanoid "Vyommitra" in the first test flight. The space agency is expected to launch the Rs 10,000- crore "Gaganyaan" in 2022, the year of the 75th anniversary of India's Independence. Four Indian Air Force fighter pilots -- potential candidates for the Gaganyaan project -- are currently under training in Moscow.

      More GAGANYAAN News

      Read more about:

      gaganyaan isro coronavirus

      Story first published: Thursday, June 11, 2020, 16:47 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 11, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue