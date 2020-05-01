First train carrying 1,200 migrants leaves Telangana for Jharkhand

  • search
    New Delhi, May 01: First train carrying 1,200 migrants from Telangana to Jharkhand started its journey at 4:50 am today, a first since the lockdown began.

    "The 24 coach train started at 4.50 am today (Friday)," RPF DG Arun Kumar told PTI. It's the only train to be deployed so far, he added. Incidentally Friday is also the international Labour Day.

    Various state governments are coordinating to bring back migrant labourers after the Centre gave the go-ahead for the inter-state movement of labourers hit by the lockdown imposed to contain spread of coronavirus.

    The Centre allowed states to transport stranded students, migrant labourers, tourists and pilgrims to their home states or destination by strictly following guidelines meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

    State governments also appointed nodal officers from the civil and police administration to develop standard protocols to help coordinate the movement of the stranded people.

    As the Centre's decision on Wednesday brought cheers to the migrant workers across the country, quarantine centres and shelter homes were also being readied for the returning migrants with Uttar Pradesh alone preparing to receive an estimated 10 lakh people.

    The coronavirus-induced lockdown is due to end on May 3.

