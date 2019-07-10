First time since poll defeat, Rahul Gandhi to visit Amethi today

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, July 10: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Uttar Pradesh's Amethi for the first time since his Lok Sabha defeat against BJP's Smriti Irani.

Gandhi will be meeting Congress workers to ascertain the reasons behind the party's defeat with a margin of 55,000 votes.

After Gandhi's defeat, his representative Chandrakant Dubey and district president Yogendra Mishra have resigned. The Gandhi scion will meet party workers at Nirmala Devi Educational Institute in Gauriganj.

Earlier, Congress constituted a two-member panel comprising UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi representative K L Sharma and AICC secretary Zubair Khan to do an autopsy on the debacle.

Citing panel's finding, reports said: "Non-cooperation by Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party workers at the grassroots led to Rahul's loss, despite a commitment on support."

In a historic poll battle, Irani defeated Gandhi in his bastion by more than 52,000 votes. Gandhi represented the Amethi Lok Sabha seat since 1999. He is currently a Member of Parliament from Wayanad constituency in Kerala.