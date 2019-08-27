First terror incident after Art 370 revocation: Terrorists abduct two, kill one in Pulwama

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Srinagar, Aug 27: In what is first such incident in Jammu and Kashmir after the Article 370 was repealed, the terrorists have reportedly killed one of the two persons they had abducted.

Two members of the nomadic Gujjar community were reportedly abducted from Pulwama on Monday.

This comes a week after a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist and a special police officer were killed, while a police sub-inspector was injured in a gunfight in Baramulla district of north Kashmir. This happened on August 20 and was first encounter after August 5 decision of rpealing special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

[J&K: Terrorist killed, SPO martyred in Baramulla encounter]

"One of the two persons who was abducted by terrorists in Tral, yesterday, has been shot dead. Search for the other person is underway," an ANI report quoted Jammu and Kashmir police as saying.

Two two persons who were abducted have been identified as Abdul Qadeer Kohli of Rajauri district and Manzoor Ahmed of Khonmoh. Bullet-riddled body of Kohli has been recovered.

Restrictions are in place in Kashmir Valley after Centre abrogated provisions of Article 370 and announced bifurcation of the state into union territories on August 5.