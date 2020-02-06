  • search
    First swine flu case in Odisha: Patient tested positive for H1N1 virus

    By PTI
    |

    Bhubaneswar, Feb 06: Odisha on Thursday reported its first swine flu case of the year, after a resident of Dhenkanal district tested positive for the virus, officials said.

    Odisha reports first swine flu case of 2020

    The patient is under treatment at the SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack, they said.

    The person tested positive for the H1N1 virus and has become the first confirmed case of swine flu in Odisha this year, said Director of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Prof CBK Mohanty.

    Mohanty said the patient was being treated as per WHO guidelines, and that there is no possibility of spread of the virus.

    Three patients, suspected to have contracted the virus, were recently admitted to a special ward of the SCB Medical College Hospital, of whom two tested negative. The two other patients will soon be discharged, a doctor at SCBMCH said.

