    First step in right direction: Rahul Gandhi on Centre's financial package

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 26: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi welcomed the financial package announced by the Centre on Thursday, saying it was the first step in the right direction.

    "The Govt announcement today of a financial assistance package, is the first step in the right direction," Gandhi tweeted.

    Rahul Gandhi

    "India owes a debt to its farmers, daily wage earners, labourers, women & the elderly who are bearing the brunt of the ongoing lockdown."

    The comments come after the government unveiled a Rs 1.70-lakh-crore economic package involving free food grain and cooking gas to the poor for the next three months, one-time doles to women and poor senior citizens, higher wages to workers and measures to boost liquidity of employees, as it looked to contain the impact of unprecedented nationwide lockdown due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 26, 2020, 16:25 [IST]
