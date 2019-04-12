'We are apolitical': Veterans deny writing to President over 'politicisation of military'

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 12: The viral letter purportedly written by over 150 military veterans has sparked major controversy as the signatories mentioned in the purported letter, have denied signing it.

ANI has reported that two of the signatories of the circulated letter sent to the President by Army veterans have denied having signed this letter.

"Don't know what it (the purported letter written by Armed Forces veterans to the President) is all about. All my life,we've been apolitical. After 42 years as officer, it's a little late to change. We always put India first. I don't know who these people are, it is a classic manifestation of fake news," General SF Rodrigues said.

Rashtrapati Bhavan denies receiving letter from Army veterans

Another military veteran Air Chief Marshal NC Suri has said that, "This is not Admiral Ramdas' letter (purported letter written by armed forces veterans to President) and it has been done by some Major Chaudhary. He has written this & it was coming on WhatsApp and emails."

A third veteran, whose name was listed as a signatory in the letter to President Ram Nath Kovind, says that his consent hasn't been taken. The former Army Vice Chief Lt General ML Naidu says, "No, my consent has not been taken for any such letter and neither have I written any such letter."

Earlier reports said, over 150 veterans including eight former service Chiefs wrote a letter to the President of India and Supreme Commander of the Armed forces Ram Nath Kovind urging him to intervene against politicisation of the military in the Lok Sabha elections.

"We hearby respectfully urge you to take all necessary steps to urgently direct all political parties that they must forthwith desist from using the military, military uniforms or symbols, and any actions by military formations or personnel, for political purposes or to further their political agendas," the veterans said in the letter dated April 11.

The first phase of polling in the general elections began on Thursday with the final phase to be held on May 19 and counting on May 23.