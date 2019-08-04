  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Check out the first set of beautiful images of the Earth captured by Chandrayaan 2

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 04: Indian Space Research Organisationon on Sunday released beautiful pictures of Earth captured by India's moon mission Chandrayaan-2.

    First set of beautiful images of the Earth captured by Chandrayaan2
    Image Courtesy: @isro

    ISRO's Twitter handle, which has been posting regular updates about the moon lander mission, shared a series of images of earth today.

    The pictures were captured by L 14 camera on board Chandrayaan II. The pictures show the earth in different hues.

    "Earth as viewed by #Chandrayaan2 LI4 Camera on August 3, 2019 17:34 UT," the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) tweeted along with the pictures.

    ISRO successfully completed its fourth orbit raising activity at 3.27 pm on Friday. The fifth manoeuvre is scheduled between 2.30 pm and 3.30 pm on Tuesday.

    Chandrayaan 2 was propelled into space by the 44-metre-long GSLV Mk3 rocket - India's largest and most powerful. It consists of an orbiter, a lander 'Vikram' (named after ISRO founder and eminent scientist Vikram Sarabhai) and a moon rover 'Pragyaan'.

    Earlier, fake pictures of earth taken from outer space is being widely circulated across social media platforms claiming them to be the "first photographs" sent by ISRO's Chandrayaan-2.

    More CHANDRAYAAN 2 News

    Read more about:

    chandrayaan 2 earth isro

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue