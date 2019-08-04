Check out the first set of beautiful images of the Earth captured by Chandrayaan 2

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Aug 04: Indian Space Research Organisationon on Sunday released beautiful pictures of Earth captured by India's moon mission Chandrayaan-2.

ISRO's Twitter handle, which has been posting regular updates about the moon lander mission, shared a series of images of earth today.

The pictures were captured by L 14 camera on board Chandrayaan II. The pictures show the earth in different hues.

#ISRO

Earth as viewed by #Chandrayaan2 LI4 Camera on August 3, 2019 17:34 UT pic.twitter.com/1XKiFCsOsR — ISRO (@isro) August 4, 2019

"Earth as viewed by #Chandrayaan2 LI4 Camera on August 3, 2019 17:34 UT," the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) tweeted along with the pictures.

ISRO successfully completed its fourth orbit raising activity at 3.27 pm on Friday. The fifth manoeuvre is scheduled between 2.30 pm and 3.30 pm on Tuesday.

#ISRO

Earth as viewed by #Chandrayaan2 LI4 Camera on August 3, 2019 17:32 UT pic.twitter.com/KyqdCh5UHa — ISRO (@isro) August 4, 2019

Chandrayaan 2 was propelled into space by the 44-metre-long GSLV Mk3 rocket - India's largest and most powerful. It consists of an orbiter, a lander 'Vikram' (named after ISRO founder and eminent scientist Vikram Sarabhai) and a moon rover 'Pragyaan'.

#ISRO

Earth as viewed by #Chandrayaan2 LI4 Camera on August 3, 2019 17:29 UT pic.twitter.com/IsdzQtfMRv — ISRO (@isro) August 4, 2019

#ISRO

First set of beautiful images of the Earth captured by #Chandrayaan2 #VikramLander

Earth as viewed by #Chandrayaan2 LI4 Camera on August 3, 2019 17:28 UT pic.twitter.com/pLIgHHfg8I — ISRO (@isro) August 4, 2019

Earlier, fake pictures of earth taken from outer space is being widely circulated across social media platforms claiming them to be the "first photographs" sent by ISRO's Chandrayaan-2.