First Rafale aircraft will be delivered in Sep 2019: Defence Minister

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Jan 4: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during debate on Rafale deal said the first aircraft will be delivered in September 2019 and 36 aircraft will be delivered in the year 2022.

During debate on Rafale jet deal in Lok Sabha, Defence Minister, said, " China and Pakistan are building a bigger fleet. The UPA government wanted only 18 flyaway fighter jets. UPA created a deadlock."

She said that the process of negotiation was finished in 14 months.

Also Read | 'Why drag Ayodhya issue to court?' asks Farooq Abdullah

Defence Minister urged the opposition to recognise the sense of urgency to purchase the aircraft. She said, "We have had wars in northern and western frontiers. Timely purchase equipment should be the priority. We have to recognise the sense of urgency."

Senior members of the Opposition don't want to hear my answers. It is very disheartening. This country needs to know that defence purchases are national security-related and very important, whether they are in power or we are.

In a veiled attack against Congress, Nirmala Sitharaman, said, " There is a difference between defence dealings and dealing in defence. We don't do defence dealings. We deal in defence with national security as a priority."