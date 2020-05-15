First prayer held on behalf of PM Modi as Badrinath Temple opens

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Chamoli (Uttarakhand), May 15: The portals of Badrinath Temple were opened at 4:30 am on Friday in the presence of only 28 people, including the chief priest, due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

The first prayers to Lord Badri Vishal were performed on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the media in-charge of Uttarakhand Chardham Devasthanam Board, Harish Gaur, social distancing norms have been maintained throughout after opening the temple. This is for the first time in history, that devotees were not present at the dham when the gates were opened.

As soon as the gates of the sanctum sanctorum were opened, Rawal Ishwari Prasad Namboodri entered and removed the woollen blanket that was offered to God during the winter season. Then a grand puja was performed.

History of Badrinath Temple Badrinath Temple or the Badrinarayan Temple, dedicated to Lord Vishnu, is one of the most visited pilgrimage centres of India. The temple is one of the Char Dhams i.e the four main pilgrimage centres of the Hindus located in Garhwal hills. The Badrinath Temple situated along the banks of the Alaknanda River in Chamoli district at a height of 10,279 feet and is surrounded by lofty snow-clad Himalayas with Alaknanda River flowing by. How to reach Badrinath temple In Chamoli, just one kilometre from the Badrinath Temple there is a bus stand on the Narayan Palace Road, devotees can take private cars or taxis. Helicopter services are also available for Badrinath from Dehradun. The devotees can reach the temple also by taking car or taxi. Best time to visit Badrinath temple The best time to visit the Badrinath Temple would be May to July. Devotees should visit the temple when the temperature is moderately cold as the temple remains closed from November to April. It is not advised to visit there in monsoons as there are chances of landslides. As Uttarakhand is generally cool due to its high altitudes, visitors would not face the scorching heat during summer. Tips to visit Badrinath Temple Liquor and non-vegetarian food not to be consumed in this holy town.

Devotees should carry woollen cloths as Badrinath is always chilly.

Photography is prohibited inside the temple premises.

Feeling a little dizzy in Badrinath is quite normal due to the low oxygen content in the air.