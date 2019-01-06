  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    First phase of 2019 Lok Sabha polls likely to held in second week of April

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 6: The Election Commission of India is likely to announce the dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in March. The ECI is in the process of collecting details of the dates of festivals and school examinations, following which it would finalise the schedule for the elections.

    First phase of 2019 Lok Sabha polls likely to held in second week of April

    While the date for the polls would be announced mid-March, the elections would be held in April and May. The polling is likely to be conducted in several phases across the country. The EC would ensure that the poll dates do not clash with the festivals in the states as well as the school examination.

    Also Read | Election Commission may conduct polls for seven Assemblies along with General Elections

    A source informed that the first phase of the elections is likely to take place in the second week of April, while the last phase may take place in the second week of May 2019. In 2014, it may be recalled that in 2014, the polls were held in nine phases between April 7 and May 12.

    Dates for the several state elections will be announced by the EC. Polling would take place simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Odisha and also Jammu and Kashmir. Polling in Haryana and Maharashtra would also be held in 2019.

    Read more about:

    election commission of india 2019 lok sabha elections assembly elections polling

    Story first published: Sunday, January 6, 2019, 8:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue