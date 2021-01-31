YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    First part of Rajya Sabha’s Budget Session to end on Feb 13

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 31: The first part of the Budget Session of the Rajya Sabha will conclude on February 13, two days ahead of the original schedule, announced Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu after an all-party meeting on Sunday.

    Venkaiah Naidu
    Venkaiah Naidu

    "It was decided that instead of the scheduled sitting on February 15 as the last of the first part of the Budget Session, the House will sit on the February 13 before adjourning to enable the Department Related Parliamentary Committees to examine Demands for Grants of various departments and ministries," according to a press release issued after the all-party meeting.

    Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget in Parliament on Monday, February 1 at 11 am. The budget comes at a time when the country is hit by coronavirus pandemic.

    More BUDGET 2021 News

    Read more about:

    Budget 2021 venkaiah naidu

    Story first published: Sunday, January 31, 2021, 15:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 31, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X