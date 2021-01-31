First part of Rajya Sabha’s Budget Session to end on Feb 13

Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 31: The first part of the Budget Session of the Rajya Sabha will conclude on February 13, two days ahead of the original schedule, announced Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu after an all-party meeting on Sunday.

"It was decided that instead of the scheduled sitting on February 15 as the last of the first part of the Budget Session, the House will sit on the February 13 before adjourning to enable the Department Related Parliamentary Committees to examine Demands for Grants of various departments and ministries," according to a press release issued after the all-party meeting.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget in Parliament on Monday, February 1 at 11 am. The budget comes at a time when the country is hit by coronavirus pandemic.