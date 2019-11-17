First Night trial of 2,000 km strike range Agni-2 Ballistic missile carried out successfully

Agni-II: Intermediate range ballistic missile:

'Agni-II', an intermediate range ballistic missile (IRBM) has already been inducted into the armed forces. A defence official said this was the first time that the sophisticated missile was test-fired at night.

The entire trajectory of the trial was tracked by a battery of sophisticated radars, telemetry observation stations, electro-optic instruments and two naval ships located near the impact point in the down range area of Bay of Bengal, DRDO sources said.

What is the range of Agni 2?

The 20-metre long two stage ballistic missile has a launch weight of 17 tonnes and can carry a payload of 1000 kg over a distance of 2000 km, the sources said.

The two stage missile equipped with advanced high accuracy navigation system, was guided by a novel state-of- the-art command and control system and propelled by solid rocket propellant system, the Defence official said.

The 2000 plus km range surface to surface missile has already been inducted and is part of the country's arsenal for strategic deterrence. It was launched as a regular exercise undertaken by the armed forces, he said.

DRDO successfully conducts Agni II missile's night trial:

Saturday's test was carried out by the specially formed Strategic Forces Command (SFC) of the Army with logistic support from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The last trial was conducted on 20 February, 2018 from the same base.

The first testfiring of the proto type of Agni-II missile was carried out on 11 April, 1999. On May 17, 2010, the trial of nuclear-capable Agni-II ballistic missile with a range of 2,000 km was conducted by the Special Strategic Command Force (SSCF) from the ITR before it was made operational by the Army.

About Agni II missile:

'Agni-II' was developed by Advanced Systems Laboratory along with other DRDO laboratories and integrated by the Bharat Dynamics Limited, Hyderabad, the sources said. 'Agni-II' is part of the Agni series of missiles which includes Agni-I with a 700 km range, Agni-III with a 3,000 km range, Agni-IV and Agni-V both having long range capabilities.