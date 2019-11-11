First NCP condition fulfilled: Shiv Sena’s Arvind Sawant set to quit as union minister

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 11: Shiv Sena leader and union minister for heavy industries and public enterprises, Arvind Sawant said that he would be resigning as minister in the NDA government.

While asking why he should stay in Delhi, Sawant said that his party sides with the trust. He further said that he would holding a press conference in Delhi later today.

The Shiv Sena which has been invited to form the government after the BJP refused to has time until 7.30 pm today. The party has been in talks with the NCP, which had said set two prerequisites in order to get its report.

Maharashtra impasse: BJP declines, Guv invites Shiv Sena to stake claim

The first condition was the minister in the NDA government resigns, while the second was a common agenda. While the Shiv Sena has fulfilled the first obligation, the second is yet to be completed.

However, Congress, on the other hand, has remained non-committal. The party would be meeting at 10 am today to take a call on whether its 44 MLAs would support the Shiv Sena or not. All the MLAs are currently in Jaipur and are holding discussions with Ashok Gehlot.