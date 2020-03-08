  • search
    First murder arrest made in Delhi riots case

    New Delhi, Mar 08: The Delhi police has arrested a 27 year old man on charges of rioting in northeast Delhi. He has been identified as Mohammad Shehnawaz, a resident of Shiv Vihar.

    The police said that the accused had allegedly pelted stones and ransacked several shops. The police also said that Mohammad entered into a book store and sweet shop and torched both places along with other rioters.

    Dilbar Singh Negi's decapitated body was found in Brahmpuri on February 26. He belonged to Uttarakhand and was working at a sweet shop in the area.

    The Crime Branch, which is probing the murder cases registered during the riots, has arrested Shahnawaz for allegedly killing Negi and are trying to identify the other suspects.

    Meanwhile the death toll in the riots stands at 53 and 690 FIRs have been registered so far. The police has arrested and detained at least 2,193 persons so far.

      Mohammad has been identified as a main aggressor and the police has taken into account given by several eye witnesses.

      On the other hand the police have arrested three associates of suspended Aam Admi Party councillor, Tahir Hussain. They have been identified as Tariq Rizvi, Liyakat and Riyasat. Hussain was arrested last week in connection with the murder of Ankit Sharma, an Intelligence Bureau official.

      Story first published: Sunday, March 8, 2020, 8:17 [IST]
