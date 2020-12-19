First look of futuristic Ayodhya mosque and hospital

India

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Dec 19: The Trust constituted by the Uttar Pradesh State Sunni Central Waqf Board to construct a mosque on five acres of land in Ayodhya has released the first architectural plan for the project.

The blueprint of the mosque complex, which will include a multi-speciality hospital, a community kitchen and a library, was unveiled today. The mosque will have a capacity to hold 2,000 namazis at a time, and the structure will be round-shaped.

The Trust chose January 26, 2021 for laying the foundation stone of the Ayodhya mosque as on this day our Constitution came into effect over seven decades ago.

The Supreme Court on November 9 last year had paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the town in Uttar Pradesh.

The state government allotted a five-acre land in Dhannipur village in Sohaval Tehsil of Ayodhya.

"The new mosque will be bigger than Babri Masjid, but won''t be a lookalike of the structure. The hospital will take centre stage in the complex. It will serve humanity in the true spirit of Islam as taught by the Prophet in his last sermon 1,400 years ago," Akhtar said.

The hospital will not be a usual concrete structure but will be in sync with the architecture of the mosque, replete with calligraphy and Islamic symbols. It will house a 300-bed speciality unit, where doctors will work with missionary zeal to provide free treatment to the ailing. The mosque will be self efficient for power as it is designed based on solar energy and a natural temperature maintenance system.

"We are looking forward to corporate funding for the hospital. There are many donors who are willing to contribute when we have 80 G approval. After that, we will go for FCRA and seek foreign funds from Muslims of Indian origin," the IICF secretary added.

The Babri Masjid was demolished in December 1992 by "kar sevaks" who claimed that the mosque in Ayodhya was built on the site of an ancient Ram temple.