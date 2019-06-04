  • search
    First Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha sessions on June 17 and 20

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, June 04: The Rajya Sabha will meet from June 20 to July 26 for the upcoming session of Parliament, the Upper House secretariat said.

    "The President has summoned the Rajya Sabha to meet on June 20, 2019 for the upcoming Session of Parliament. Subject to exigencies of business, the session is scheduled to conclude on Friday, July 26, 2019," Rajya Sabha Secretary General Desh Deepak Verma said in a statement.

    The first session of this Lok Sabha will commence on June 17. The newly-elected members will be administered the oath on the first two days, and the new Speaker will be elected on June 19.

    President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament in the Central Hall at 11am on June 20.

    Abysmally low Muslim representation in Lok Sabha: A cause of worry

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget during the session.

    "The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha will commence on Monday, June 17, 2019.

    Subject to exigencies of government business, the session is likely to conclude on Friday, July 26," a statement from the Lok Sabha secretariat said.

    

