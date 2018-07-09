  • search

First Lady of South Korea to meet Dangal girls, Phogat family in Delhi

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, July 9: The first lady of South Korea Kim Jung-sook will meet Dangal girls as she has liked the film very much and will also meet the Phogat family. President of South Korea Moon Jee-in is coming to India on his three-day maiden visit along with the first lady.

    First Lady of South Korea to meet Dangal girls, Phogat family in Delhi
    South Korean President Moon Jae-in with First Lady Kim Jung-sook.PTI Photo

    Dronacharya award winner Mahavir Singh Phogat has confirmed the meeting. He said that President of South Korea Moon Jee-in and the first lady Kim Jung-sook have plans to meet Phogat family during their visit to India. He said that they will meet the Phogat family at Oberoi Hotel in the afternoon at 2.30 on tea.

    Father of Commonwealth Games gold medalists Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat said that first lady of Korea expressed her wish to meet the Phogat family after seeing Dangal film. She wrote an email to Phogat family to expressing her desire to meet the family. They said that both Geeta and Babita will meet the first lady of South Korea in Indian attire. All the four Phogat sisters and their family members will be present during the meeting. As per Geeta and Babita, besides sports they will discuss India and South Korea relations.

    This is to mention that Indian films are very popular in South Korea so much so that just before India visit to South Korean President, the first Lady of the country watched Dangal along with the Indian students in South Korea.

    It is said that the first lady turned emotional on quite some occasion while watching the movie. She said after watching the movie that there are many similarities between both the countries. Both the countries have similar culture and family values are also similar besides connecting link of Budhdhism that originated in India.

    Read more about:

    moon jae in south korea india dangal delhi

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue