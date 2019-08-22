  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    First image of Moon captured by Chandrayaan-2

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 22: The ISRO has released first image captured by Chandrayaan-2 of the Moon. The Chandrayaan-2 is currently in lunar transfer trajectory and it left earth's orbit on August 14. Chandrayaan-2 is in Moon's orbit, it's orbits would be lowered in steps.

    "Take a look at the first Moon image captured by #Chandrayaan2 #VikramLander taken at a height of about 2650 km from Lunar surface on August 21, 2019. Mare Orientale basin and Apollo craters are identified in the picture," ISRO tweet said.

    Here's the first image of Moon captured by Chandrayaan-2:

    Courtesy-ISRO/Twitter
    Courtesy-ISRO/Twitter

    In the photo, Isro highlighted two significant lunar landmarks -- the Apollo crater and the Mare Orientale basin.

    Chandrayaan-2 is currently flying in an elliptical orbit of 118 kms x 4412 kms around the Moon. The closest Chandrayaan-2 comes to the Moon on this orbit is 118 kms while the farthest is 4412 kms.

    [Chandrayaan 2: Why orbit maneuvers and why not direct straight path from Earth to Moon?]

    ISRO on Wednesday performed the second lunar-bound orbit maneuver for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft. If all goes as planned, the Vikram lander will separate from the orbiter on September 2 when ISRO will begin its powered descent to make a soft landing on the lunar surface on September 7.

    The Chandrayaan-2 mission was launched on July 22, 2019, using a GLSV Mark III launch vehicle from the (Satish Dhawan Space Center) in Sriharikota. Vikram lander is expected to soft land on Moon on 6 September 2019. On Wednesday, ISRO performed the second lunar bound orbit manoeuver for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft that is currently in the lunar orbit. Moon provides the best linkage to Earth's early history.

    It offers an undisturbed historical record of the inner Solar system environment. Though there are a few mature models, the origin of Moon still needs further explanations. Extensive mapping of lunar surface to study variations in lunar surface composition is essential to trace back the origin and evolution of the Moon.

    Evidence for water molecules discovered by Chandrayaan-1, requires further studies on the extent of water molecule distribution on the surface, below the surface and in the tenuous lunar exosphere to address the origin of water on Moon.

    More CHANDRAYAAN 2 News

    Read more about:

    chandrayaan 2 moon isro

    Story first published: Thursday, August 22, 2019, 20:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 22, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue