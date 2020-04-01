  • search
    First death of coronavirus reported in UP after 25-year-old man dies

    By
    |

    Gorakhpur, Apr 01: Uttar Pradesh reported its first coronavirus-related death on Wednesday after test reports of a 25-year-old man, who died two days ago, came COVID-19 positive.

    The man was admitted to the BRD Medical College on Sunday and he was suffering from kidney and liver problems, the institute's principal Ganesh Kumar said. "Whether the patient died due to the coronavirus has not been ascertained yet," he said, adding that the patient showed symptoms of COVID-19, but the test reports came after he died in Monday.

    "The sample of the patient was found positive for the coronavirus," an official of the King George's Medical University said in Lucknow. The man hailed from Basti in Uttar Pradesh.

    The two lab technicians, who had taken his samples, have been admitted to the quarantine ward of the hospital as a precautionary measure, Kumar said. The deceased was suffering from liver and kidney ailments for the last three months, he said. He came to us on Sunday evening, Kumar said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 12:50 [IST]
