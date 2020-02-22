First cameras, now journalists banned from entering Karnataka Legislators House

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Bengaluru, Feb 22: In what comes as a shocker to the media houses in the state, Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri has issued a notification on banning the entry of journalists in the Legislators House.

A letter, released by the Speaker's office read, "Electronic media and print media cannot enter the Legislators House any time.

The notification that was issued on February 18 said, "The legislators come to Legislators House from their constituencies during the assembly session. It is their private time when they stay there. When journalists come to Legislators House to meet them, it's an invasion of their privacy."

"Arrangements will be made for journalists to speak to MLAs outside the gate. No journalist or camera person will be allowed inside the gate," the letter added.

In October 2019, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri has said that cameras from private channels will not be allowed to enter the Assembly to cover the proceedings live.

Reporters can still enter to observe the proceedings but bags and mobile phones, which were permitted earlier, would be left outside the Assembly hall.