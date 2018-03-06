BJP win in Tripura an ideological victory: PM Modi at party meet

BJP held a parliamentary meet in their Delhi headquarters, presumably to discuss the aftermath of the northeast elections.

Addressing party workers at BJP parliamentary meet, PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that win over Left in Tripura is a victory of ideology.

The prime minister's statement comes days after the CPI(M)-led Left Front was dethroned by the BJP-IPFT coalition after nearly 25 years in power. The alliance scripted history by winning the Tripura Assembly elections with a two-third majority, ending uninterrupted rule of the CPI(M)-led Left Front in the northeastern state.

Meanwhile, speaking on the recent violence in Tripura, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said that nine of the party wokers were killed due to Marxists. In Karnataka, Congress misgovernance killed 24 BJP workers. The public will give befitting reply to this in upcoming election, he added.

In last 4 & half years,the Siddaramaiah government is spending money on useless things. This government has no sentiments for the public & doesn't care about drought in the state, he further said.

Union MEA Sushma Swaraj, senior leader LK Advani, among others were in attendence. While, Party chief Amit Shah and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh were absent from the meeting as they are in Meghalaya attending the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected govt.

Sources have said that on the agenda of the BJP's meet is the decision regarding the new chief minister of Tripura where the party scored a major victory over the Left Front in last week's Assembly elections.

Laddoos are being distributed at the meet and slogans being raised - 'Jeet Humari Jaari Hain, Ab Karnataka ki Baari Hain'.

BJP cheif Amit Shah on Monday said that the party's "golden era is yet to come", at an event at Union minister Vijay Goel's house.

"Some workers tell me that the golden era of the BJP has begun, but I want to make it clear that it is not the golden era of the party. The BJP is still not in power in states like Kerala, West Bengal, Odisha and Karnataka," the BJP chief said.

The BJP is celebrating a three out of three result in assembly elections in three northeastern states announced on Saturday.

Not only has it posted a massive victory in Tripura, uprooting Left party CPM after 25 years in power, it has also managed to ensure that governments it backs in Meghalaya and Nagaland.

Saturday's results take the BJP tally of states in the northeast to six out seven, dramatically expanding the party's footprint in the region, where it was seen as a minor player not long ago.

