  • search

First batch of Haj pilgrims leave for Saudi Arabia

Written By: Oneindia Staff
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, July 15: The first batch of Haj pilgrims was flagged off by Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who said the preparations for ensuring a smooth pilgrimage had been completed.

    The first batch of 410 Haj pilgrims from Delhi left for Madina from the Indira Gandhi International Airport this morning.

    First batch of Haj pilgrims leave for Saudi Arabia
    Hajj Pilgrims offer prayers before leaving for Saudi Arabia.PTI Photo

    A total of 1,28,702 pilgrims will be facilitated by the government across India through the Haj Committee this year.

    Over 1,200 Haj pilgrims have left Delhi for Saudi Arabia in three flights today.

    Besides Delhi, 450 pilgrims from Gaya, 269 from Guwahati, 900 from Lucknow and 1,020 pilgrims from Srinagar left for Saudi Arabia for Haj.

    Naqvi said that the Ministry of Minority Affairs, in cooperation with the Saudi Arabia Haj Consulate, Haj Committee of India and other concerned agencies, had completed preparations for Haj 2018 well before time to ensure a smooth pilgrimage.

    Noting that Haj 2018 is being organised according to the new Haj Policy, the minister said it had made the entire Haj process transparent and ensured better facilities for the pilgrims.

    Naqvi said despite the removal of the Haj subsidy and various new taxes imposed in Saudi Arabia, there was no additional financial burden on the pilgrims.

    He also said that Rs 57 crore less will be paid to airlines this year as compared to 2017 for Haj pilgrims travelling through the Haj Committee of India.

    Naqvi said that it was the first time after Independence, that 1,75,025 Muslims from India were going for Haj this year.

    He said more than 47 per cent females are going for Haj this year and for the first time 1,308 Muslim women, travelling without 'Mehram' or male companion, were among them.

    Delhi Revenue and Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot, Haj Committee of India Chairman Chaudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser, Delhi Haj Committee Chairman and MLA Mohammad Ishraq Khan and Minority Affairs Ministry Secretary Ameizing Luikham, were also present at the airport.

    On July 17 pilgrims from Kolkata, on July 20 pilgrims from Varanasi, on July 21 pilgrims from Mangalore, on July 26 pilgrims from Goa and on July 29 pilgrims from Aurangabad, Chennai, Mumbai and Nagpur, will embark for Haj.

    On July 30, pilgrims from Ranchi, on August 1 pilgrims from Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Cochin, Hyderabad and Jaipur, and on August 3, pilgrims from Bhopal, will embark for Haj.

    Read more about:

    haj pilgrims saudi arabia mukhtar abbas naqvi haj committee

    Story first published: Sunday, July 15, 2018, 10:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 15, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue