YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    First batch of COVID-19 vaccine reaches Mizoram

    By
    |

    Aizawl, Jan 15: A consignment of 18,500 COVID-19 vaccines, to be used in the first phase of inoculation, arrived in Aizawl from New Delhi on Thursday, a health department official said.

    State Immunisation Officer Lalzawmi told PTI a total of 14,607 health workers have registered to receive vaccination.

    First batch of COVID-19 vaccine reaches Mizoram

    In the first phase, 8,000 of them will get shots of the vaccine, she said.

    Covid vaccine drive accelerates, doses reach far corners of India

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch India's vaccination drive on Saturday.

    The state government has set up four camps at Aizawl Civil Hospital, Lunglei Civil Hospital, Kulikawn Sub-District Hospital and Urban Public Health Centre for the first phase of COVID-19 inoculation.

    Lalzawmi said 500 people, 100 each in five camps, will be vaccinated on Saturday between 10 am and 5 pm.

    More CORONA VACCINE News

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine positive news

    Story first published: Friday, January 15, 2021, 9:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 15, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X