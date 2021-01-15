PM Modi to kick off India's Covid vaccination drive with virtual launch of CoWIN app on Jan 16

Kolkata allocated with highest number of COVID-19 vaccines in West Bengal

Karnataka to receive 20k doses of Covaxin soon; Check venue and timings

PM Modi to launch vaccination drive in India, likely to meet with beneficiaries

Brazil sends aircraft to collect COVID-19 vaccines; India says export 'may take some time'

First batch of COVID-19 vaccine reaches Mizoram

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Aizawl, Jan 15: A consignment of 18,500 COVID-19 vaccines, to be used in the first phase of inoculation, arrived in Aizawl from New Delhi on Thursday, a health department official said.

State Immunisation Officer Lalzawmi told PTI a total of 14,607 health workers have registered to receive vaccination.

In the first phase, 8,000 of them will get shots of the vaccine, she said.

Covid vaccine drive accelerates, doses reach far corners of India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch India's vaccination drive on Saturday.

The state government has set up four camps at Aizawl Civil Hospital, Lunglei Civil Hospital, Kulikawn Sub-District Hospital and Urban Public Health Centre for the first phase of COVID-19 inoculation.

Lalzawmi said 500 people, 100 each in five camps, will be vaccinated on Saturday between 10 am and 5 pm.