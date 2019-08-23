  • search
    First a cup of tea and then questioned late into the night: Chidambaram’s second day in CBI custody

    New Delhi, Aug 23: P Chidambaram who is in CBI custody was questioned late into the night.

    A Delhi court had remanded him in CBI custody until August 26 on Thursday. This was his second night in CBI custody after he had been arrested on Wednesday. He is lodged in the Suit Number 5 at the CBI headquarters, which is on the ground floor.

    Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram after he was produced in a CBI court in the INX media case, in New Delhi.PTI Photo

    When the questioning about the FIPB approval began, he sought for some documents as he could not remember certain things. After going through the documents, he answered all the questions that were posed by the CBI officials.

    Chidambaram continued to stand during court proceedings, despitebeing asked to sit

    On Thursday, after he returned from court, he was served tea, following which the questioning began. The questioning went on until midnight. He was allowed home made food in custody.

    Chidambaram is monitored closely by 5 CBI officials. He is also being monitored closely by the CCTV cameras, the feed of which is in the control room.

    On day one of his custody, officials said that he did not ask too many questions and remained quiet all through. Several officials and doctors spoke with him, but he hardly responded. His answers were either yes or no when he was asked a few questions regarding his health.

    Story first published: Friday, August 23, 2019, 11:46 [IST]
