  • search

FIRs against Sambhaji Bhide dropped 6 months before Bhima Koregaon violence

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Mumbai, Oct 1: Maharashtra government dropped FIRs against Sambhaji Bhide six months before Bhima Koregaon violence. Sambhaji Bhide, a familiar face in Maharahstra, is the founder of cultural organisation "Shri Shivpratishthan, Hindusthan"

    Members of Shiv Pratishthan take part in a protest rally demanding the removal of all the allegations against Sambhaji Bhide in Bhima Koregaon violence in Satara. PTI file photo

    As per RTI accessed by a private News18, four FIRs were lodged in 2008, two in 2009 against Sambhaji Bhide, the main suspect in Bhima-Koregaon violence. The Shiv Sena-BJP government wihthdrawn the FIRS in 2017. The RTI was filed by Shakeel Ahmed Shaikh.

    Also Read | Bhima Koregaon: Give dog a bad name and hang him, counsel for activists tells SC

    Also, the RTI revealed that 41 FIRs filed against political leaders withdrawn between 2017-18.

    Anita Savale had filed pettion seeking arrest of Sambhaji Bhide in Bombay High Court on August 31st. Sambhaji Bhide is named as accused No. 1 in the FIR filed by her; however, only accused No. 2 Milind Ekbote, chief of Hindu Janjagaran Samiti, was arrested by the police. She alleged that the violence in Bhima Koregaon erupted at the behest of Bhide and Ekbote.

    Bhima Koregaon incident refers to violence that broke out following an annual celebratory gathering at Bhima Koregaon to mark the 200th year of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon.

    Also Read | Does the govt even know 'what urban naxal' means, asks Romila Thapar

    The gathering consisted largely of Dalits, and interference by upper caste Maratha groups on the Dalit gathering resulted in escalation of an already tense gathering into violence. The aftermath consisted of various protests resulting in one death, 30 policemen being injured as well as over 300 people being detained.

    Read more about:

    bhima koregaon bhima koregaon violence maharashtra

    Story first published: Monday, October 1, 2018, 11:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 1, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue