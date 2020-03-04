  • search
Trending Coronavirus Delhi Riots
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fired in a fit of rage, Sharukh Pathan tells cops

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 04: Sharukh Pathan, the 23 year old man arrested for wielding a gun during the Delhi riots has told the police that he fired in a fit of rage. The police is however yet to recover the pistol.

    It may be recalled that images of Pathan wielding a gun during the riots at Jafrabad-Maujpur had gone viral. The police said that Pathan had fired three rounds. During his interrogation, he said that he had fired in a fit of rage and on the spur of the moment.

    Fired in a fit of rage, Sharukh Pathan tells cops
    File Photo

    Following his arrest, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), A K Singhla said that Pathan was planning to flee from Shamli before he was nabbed. He had procured a 7.65 mm pistol and ammunition around two years back. He was fond of pistols and the one he used during the riots was purchased from Munger in Bihar.

    Delhi riot: 436 cases filed, over 1,400 held or detained

    The police are now probing whether he was involved with any gang. The cops are also questioning him on who instigated him to be part of the riots. He runs a shop that sells socks in northeast Delhi's Ghonda area.

    On February 24, the cops had identified the man in a red T-shirt, who had opened fire at the police, as Shahrukh.

    In a video that went viral last week, the 33-year-old man, could be seen pointing his country-made pistol at the policeman on the Jafrabad-Maujpur road on February 24.

    The man fired eight rounds in the presence of police personnel.

    Delhi violence: Shahrukh, man who pointed gun at policeman arrested

    At least 47 people, including a police head constable Ratan Lal and Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma, have died while around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that raged in northeast Delhi.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    arrested police communal violence new delhi

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 7:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 4, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X