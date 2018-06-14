Fire onboard MV SSL Kolkata: 22 crew members rescued by Indian Coast Guard

22 crew members of Merchant Vessel SSL KOLKATA have been rescued by Indian Coast Guard ship Rajkiran from Haldia on Thursday. The vessel had caught fire last night.

On getting the message of fire, the coast guard ship immediately sailed from Haldia. Due to very rough sea and strong winds and inclement weather, the fire spread rapidly. The coast guard ships Rajkiran and Dornier reached the venue within three hours of the distress call.

#WATCH Merchant Vessel SSL KOLKATA caught fire last night; 11 out of 22 crew members rescued by Indian Coast Guard ship Rajkiran from Haldia, rescue operation for remaining crew members underway pic.twitter.com/FS6KccSSQA — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2018

Speaking about the incident, nspector General Kuldeep Singh Sheoran, Coast Guard Commander said,''No spill of fuel as of now, however, if such has happened coast guard will take care of it. Merchant Vessel SSL KOLKATA was carrying 464 containers. We have successfully rescued all the crew members and they are safe.''

The company to which the container belongs - Shreyas Shipping & Logistics - announced that MV SSL Kolkata. It was on a voyage from Krishnapattinam to Kolkata. There was an explosion on the vessel's deck yesterday (Wednesday) around 22:15 hrs, followed by fire on Vessel's deck. Currently, the vessel is off Sandheads near Kolkata port and all available resources are being mobilised.

The incident comes after another merchant ship MV Nalini on Wednesday caught fire off the coast and one crew member has suffered major burn injuries. The Indian Navy has launched a rescue operation, news agency PTI reported, quoting a defence official. The ship was in flames while it was being anchored 14.5 nautical miles south-west off Kochi, as per the news agency and had lost power on board.

(with PTI inputs)

