    Fire on Delhi airport's runway triggers panic onboard Priyanka Gandhi's plane

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 23: As Priyanka Gandhi's plane was about to land at Delhi airport, the pilot spoted flames on the runway which triggered a panic onboard flight. The pilot immediately informed this to the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) who asked the pilot abort landing and do a "go-around", said reports.

    Priyanka Gandhi
    Priyanka Gandhi

    The incident took place on May 16 when Priyanka, Congress gegeran secretary for eastern UP, was retuning from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. The plane was initially cleared for landing by the air traffic controller on runway 28 of the Delhi airport, said a Hindustan Times report.

    Go-around is a procedure where the aircraft takes a round of its destination city and waits for landing clearance from the ATC.

    The DGCA has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

    [NDA makes big plans for next five years]

    Priyanka Gandhi was in UP on May 15. In Gorakhpur, she asked the crowd, "Have you seen the 'Sholay' movie and Asrani's role in it? He used to always say angrezon ke zamane mein' (in the time of the British)."

    "And in the same way Modi ji talks about Jawaharlal's work, Indira Gandhi's work and Rajiv Gandhi's work. Why doesn't he talk about his work in the last five years?" she said.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 23, 2019, 8:51 [IST]
