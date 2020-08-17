Fire breaks out on 5th floor of Parliament Annexe building

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 17: A fire broke out on Monday morning on the 6th floor of Parliament Annexe building in Delhi.

Seven fire engines were pressed into service to bring the fire under control. The blaze has been brought under control, officials said.

They further said that a short circuit was the reason for the fire. Officials say that seven fire engines were pressed into service for the fire fighting operation.

A fire call was received at 7.30 am today. After the fire engines were pressed into service, the fire was immediately brought under control.