Fire breaks out in Noida ESIC hospital

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Noida, Jan 09: Fire broke out in ESIC hospital in Noida Sector-24, Delhi on Thursday morning. Three fire tenders rushed to the spot.

Reportedly, fire broke out at ESIC hopital in Noida Sector-24 this morning, rescue opreation is underway. Patients and their family memebers are being evacuated from the hospital building and are been taken to safe place.

Black smoke were seen as the fire started to spread the hospital. The cause iof the fire is still not determined.

Police and the fire rescue team are trying to douse the fire and rescue the trapped people from the hospital building.