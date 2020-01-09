  • search
Trending Iraq Nirbhaya JNU
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fire breaks out in Noida ESIC hospital

    By
    |

    Noida, Jan 09: Fire broke out in ESIC hospital in Noida Sector-24, Delhi on Thursday morning. Three fire tenders rushed to the spot.

    Reportedly, the fire broke out at ESIC hospital in Noida Sector-24 this morning in the basement of the seven-story hospital building, the rescue operation is underway. Patients and their family members are being evacuated from the hospital building and are been taken to a safe place.

    Fire breaks out in Noida ESIC hospital
    ANI Image

    The blaze reportedly broke out in the basement of the seven-story hospital building located in Sector 24, a police official said.

      5 months after J&K special status revoked, foreign panel visits UT | OneIndia News

      Fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the Fire Department was alerted about it around 8 am, the official said to PTI.

      Black smoke was seen as the fire started to spread the hospital. The cause of the fire is yet to be known.

      Police and the fire rescue team are trying to douse the fire and rescue the trapped people from the hospital building.

      More FIRE News

      Read more about:

      fire delhi hospital

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue