Fire breaks out in engine, generator room of Kamakhya Express in Mirzapur

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mirzapur, May 09: Fire broke out in the engine and generator room of Kamakhya Express in Uttar Pradesh's Kailahat in Mirzapur.

The driver separated the generator room and the parcel coach from the train after the accident. No injuries have been reported so far.

However, the Delhi-Howrah route has been affected.