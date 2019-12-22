Fire breaks out in 7th, 8th floor of Labh Shrivalli building in Mumbai

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Mumbai, Dec 22: Fire broke out at Labh Shrivalli building in Vile Parle West in Mumbai on Sunday evening. Nearly, 8 to 10 fire tenders have reached the spot to conduct the rescue operation they are trying to douse the fire.

Reportedly, the fire confined to 7th and 8th floor of the building. Many people are feared to be trapped.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. No casualties reported so far.

Earlier, this year in another fire incident in Mumbai fire broke out on the third floor of Churchill Chamber building near iconic The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Colaba area.